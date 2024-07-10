The Duggar family was thrust into the spotlight in 2008 when their show 19 Kids and Counting (formerly 17 Kids and Counting and 18 Kids and Counting) began airing on TLC.

However, eldest child Josh Duggar‘s controversial behavior led to the show’s cancellation — and now sources exclusively tell In Touch members of the famous family are said to be facing a cash crunch.

“Their savings aren’t limitless and not much is coming in,” explains the insider. “And there’s little hope of any of them ever getting another reality show.”

19 Kids and Counting was first suspended by TLC on May 22, 2015, after In Touch exclusively broke the news that Josh, now 36, had allegedly molested five underage girls when he was a teenager in the early 2000s. Four of the victims were his younger sisters Jill Dillard (née Duggar) Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar). Josh was never arrested nor criminally charged in relation to this incident.

Though the family got a spinoff show with Counting On, it was cancelled in 2021 following Josh’s arrest in April 2021 after he “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas shared in a press release at the time. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

The eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was eventually sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after being found guilty of child pornography charges.

While he continues to serve time in FCI Seagoville federal prison in Texas, a separate source recently told In Touch that Josh is considering writing an explosive prison tell-all book for some extra cash for him and his wife, Anna Duggar, whom he married on September 26, 2008.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

“He has nothing to lose at this point, and certainly his wife could use the money,” the source revealed of the long-suffering Anna, 36, who shares seven kids with Josh — daughters Mackynzie, Meredith Grace, Maryella Hope and Madyson and sons Michael, Marcus and Mason.

“Finances are a huge issue right now, so a book would mean a big payday for Josh. And no one would be off limits — including this own family,” the insider added.

On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Josh’s appeal in his child pornography case — and In Touch’s source revealed that “Josh is out of options.”

The insider added, “He’s blaming everything and everybody except himself for the Supreme Court’s decision not to overturn his child porn conviction.”

Following Josh’s 2021 arrest, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, released a statement of their own via their family blog.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” the statement read. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”