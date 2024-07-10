Josh Duggar has the rest of his famous family quaking in their boots after the Supreme Court shot down his latest appeal and he faces another eight-plus years of time in Texas prison on child pornography charges, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

“He’s blaming everybody except himself for the court’s decision,” a source says. “Meanwhile, he’s been wanting to write a tell-all, and now he’s got nothing to lose. They’re all truly scared of him and what he’s capable of — even from behind bars!”

The 36-year-old dad of seven’s despicable acts — including the alleged molestation of four of his own sisters, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) — led to the cancellation of the family’s TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, in 2015.

His arrest for downloading child pornography in April 2021 then led to the family’s spinoff series, Counting On, being canceled. Now, he is expected to wreak more havoc on his family from behind bars.

“His sisters just want to move on and raise their families,” says the insider. “They can forgive Josh for what he did to them, but he won’t forgive them for not doing enough to help him during the trial.”

On December 9, 2021, following a nine-day trial, an Arkansas jury found the disgraced reality TV star guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. The latter charge was dropped at Josh’s sentencing trial on May 25, 2022.

Kris Connor/Getty Images

After the verdict was announced in Josh’s trial, many of his family members reacted to the news that he was found guilty — and some even thanked God for the outcome.

Jill, 33, and her husband, Derick Dillard, expressed the feeling that they “have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court,” adding, “After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Jessa, 31, and her husband, Ben Seewald, also spoke out, with Ben sharing a statement to his social media. He said, in part, that they “are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils.”

Jinger, 30, posted her and husband Jeremy Vuolo‘s lengthy statement to Instagram; it read in part, “We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse.” They added, “Yet, amidst our sadness, there is gratitude. We are grateful that God is a God of justice who cares for the innocent and the helpless. And, of all the people in this world, he especially loves children, who are among the most vulnerable. This reality makes the existence of sex trafficking and child abuse one of the most horrific evils imaginable. It is an evil God hates.”

They concluded, “We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.”