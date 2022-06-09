More drama. An OnlyFans content creator and TikToker named Karlie Brooks claims she had an affair with Josh Duggar, who has been married to Anna Duggar since 2008, around the same time of his 2015 Ashley Madison scandal.

On Tuesday, June 7, just two weeks after Josh was sentencing to 12 years in prison on child pornography charges, Karlie came forward in a series of since-deleted TikTok videos where she shared details about Josh’s alleged cheating scandal. Keep scrolling below for everything we know about Josh’s alleged affair with Karlie.

Who Is Karlie Brooks?

Karlie, 26, is best known for posting videos on OnlyFans. She is also an actor and model who has worked with studios including Hussie Pass, NVG Network, and Mile High.

The Kentucky native is also on TikTok, where she came forward with allegations that Josh, 34, paid her to dress up like a child during sex during his marriage to Anna, 34.

What Did Josh Duggar Do?

In a now-deleted clip shared on TikTok, Karlie claimed she met Josh for the first time back in 2015 which was the same year that he was exposed in the Ashley Madison hack. At the time, Josh’s name was found in a series of leaked accounts on the website, which is used for “affairs and discreet married dating.” He later admitted to cheating on Anna and issued a public apology to his wife.

“Speaking of Josh Duggar, I am ashamed to say this, but I have slept with him a few years ago when the whole Ashley Madison scandal came out,” Karlie alleged in footage that was shared in a duet TikTok by a fan.

Mega Agency

“I was one of the women that slept with Josh during that time and just hearing everything that has gone down with him makes me absolutely sick,” she claimed.

“He paid me a generous — a really good amount of money,” she claimed, noting that she wouldn’t disclose the exact amount in the video. “But, yeah, I slept with Josh Duggar.”

Karlie also described the disturbing experience she claimed to have had with Josh. The 19 Kids and Counting alum allegedly requested the model wear pigtails and children’s underwear, as well as shave her body and cover her tattoos, according to The Sun.

“I am so disgusted that I’ve been with him,” she said of her time with Josh. Karlie’s TikTok has since been deactivated.

On May 25, Josh was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

A jury found the disgraced TLC star guilty on December 9, 2021. After his verdict was revealed, the father of seven was taken into custody at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas where he remained until his sentencing hearing. Josh currently remains in custody at the Washington County Detention Center as he awaits a transfer to federal prison.