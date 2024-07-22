Josh Duggar is reportedly signing “autographs” for other inmates in prison to give to their friends and family.

“Josh has been signing autographs on newspapers articles about him for prisoners’ family members,” an insider told The U.S. Sun in a story published on Sunday, July 21.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 36, is currently serving his 151-month sentence at FCI Seagoville in Dallas, Texas. Josh was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. The latter charge was later dropped during his sentencing hearing in May 2022.

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s eldest child was originally scheduled to be released on August 12, 2032. However, Josh’s sentence was extended to October 2, 2032, ​after it was allegedly discovered that he possessed a cell phone and he was moved to the facility’s Special Housing Unit (SHU) in March 2023.

Following his original sentencing, Josh’s legal team filed an appeal in June 2022 and requested a new trial in an effort to “suppress incriminating statements” he made to federal authorities. Additionally, the legal team wanted to overturn a lower court’s decision to deny another person’s previous sex offense convictions from being mentioned during the trial.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit chose to uphold Josh’s conviction in October 2023. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Josh in June.

A source close to Josh exclusively told In Touch that he “is out of options,” adding, “He’s blaming everything and everybody except himself for the Supreme Court’s decision not to overturn his child porn conviction.”

Josh is so furious with the Supreme Court that he is considering writing a tell-all book about his time in prison. “He has nothing to lose at this point, and certainly his wife could use the money,” the source said, referencing his wife, Anna Duggar.

Josh and Anna, 36, tied the knot in 2008 and share daughters Mackynzie, Meredith Grace, Maryella Hope and Madyson and sons Michael, Marcus and Mason.

“Finances are a huge issue right now, so a book would mean a big payday for Josh,” the insider continued. “And no one would be off limits — including this own family.”

Not only is Anna struggling to provide for her and Josh’s kids, but an additional source exclusively told In Touch that his entire family has faced financial issues after Counting On was canceled.

“Their savings aren’t limitless and not much is coming in,” the insider shared. “And there’s little hope of any of them ever getting another reality show.”

The family’s first show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled by TLC in May 2015 after In Touch exclusively broke the news that Josh allegedly molested five underage girls when he was a teenager. His sisters Jill Dillard (née Duggar) Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) were among his victims. Despite coming under first for his actions, Josh was never arrested nor criminally charged for the scandal.

Several of his family member’s went on to star on Counting On in 2015, though the last episode aired in 2020.