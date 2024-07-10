Josh Duggar has been dealt another crushing blow: On June 24, the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from the disgraced reality TV star, who asked the justices to toss out his child pornography conviction.

The 36-year-old is serving 12 years for receiving and possessing child pornography; he’s currently serving his sentence in FCI Seagoville federal prison in Texas.

“Josh is out of options,” a source close to the Duggar family exclusively tells In Touch. “He’s blaming everything and everybody except himself for the Supreme Court’s decision not to overturn his child porn conviction.”

Josh is so enraged, he’s even considering writing a prison tell-all. “He has nothing to lose at this point, and certainly his wife could use the money,” the source says of the long-suffering Anna Duggar, 36, who shares seven kids with Josh — daughters Mackynzie, Meredith Grace, Maryella Hope and Madyson and sons Michael, Marcus and Mason.

“Finances are a huge issue right now, so a book would mean a big payday for Josh. And no one would be off limits — including this own family,” the insider adds.

And everyone who knows the convicted sex offender and former reality TV personality appears to be on edge. A separate source explains to In Touch, “Everyone is walking with a dark cloud over them because Josh is vowing to get even with the people who he feels haven’t supported him.”

The eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was first arrested in April 2021 after he “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas shared in a press release at the time. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

Kris Connor/Getty Images

On December 9, 2021, following a nine-day trial, an Arkansas jury found the former 19 Kids and Counting reality star guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. The latter charge was dropped at Josh’s sentencing trial on May 25, 2022.

In August 2015, Josh confessed to being addicted to pornography and cheating on his wife, Anna, whom he married on September 26, 2008.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever,” he wrote in a statement. “While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife.”

He continued, “I brought hurt and a reproach to my family, close friends and the fans of our show with my actions that happened when I was 14-15 years old, and now I have re-broken their trust.”

“The last few years, while publicly stating I was fighting against immorality in our country, I was hiding my own personal failings. As I am learning the hard way, we have the freedom to choose to our actions, but we do not get to choose our consequences. I deeply regret all hurt I have caused so many by being such a bad example,” he concluded.