Big sis, little sis goals! Jordyn Woods opened up about her solid relationship with her younger sister, Jodie Woods, during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style at JBL’s Peaks on Peaks event at Park City Mountain Resort on February 18, promoting the brand’s Endurance Peak 3 earbuds.

“We’re like total opposites, but somehow the same,” the Woods by Jordyn founder, 25, gushed about her 16-year-old sibling. “She is just way more advanced than I was at her age in a sense of, like, I had an awkward phase probably up until, like, five years ago. She kind of skipped that.”

Jordyn added that Jodie has “her own unique style,” and as the older sibling, Jordyn isn’t “really worried about her at all” as the teen grows up.

“She has a great head on her shoulders, and she’s super talented and has a great vision,” Jordyn noted. “So, she’s gonna do amazing things.”

When asked whether Jodie is thinking of following in her sister’s footsteps in terms of career and personal goals, the Los Angeles native mentioned that Jodie “has her own aspirations as well.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“She wants to, you know, be walking the runways and modeling,” Jordyn continued. “So, she’ll be doing her thing.”

Jodie is surrounded by strong mentors, as her older sister’s boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, treats her like a “little sister” as well, Jordyn added.

“Jodie is like her own star in her own right,” the former Life of Kylie star explained. “I just admire watching her grow up, but also, I feel very protective over her, as do we both. So, it’s a bittersweet thing.”

Jordyn and Karl have been dating for nearly three years but “became best friends” before they fell in love, the entrepreneur added. “He has a heart and soul like no other,” she said about the basketball player, 27. “And I think that speaks to me more than anything else. … He’s a very special person.

Apart from Jodie, Jordyn also has a strong bond with her brothers, John Woods III and Joshua Woods, especially since their later father, John Woods, passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

“My brothers are super supportive,” she explained. “Not having my dad now, my older brother is kind of like the father figure in my life.”

While John and Joshua aren’t as immersed in the public eye as much as their sister is, Jordyn noted that “it’s really cool to see them evolve and figuring life out as well.”

“And my older brother now has a child,” she added. “So, I’m an aunt and a godmother, and it’s been really awesome to just see everyone evolve in their journeys.”