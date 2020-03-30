You can say that again! Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. It looks like she’s hooked like the rest of us while social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To the living room I go [green heart emoji]. Honestly though I lived in sweats every day before quarantine so not much has changed in my everyday attire,” She captioned a photo shared on Sunday, March 30. She went on to ask her followers for some quarantine activity suggestions. “Side note: What are we currently watching on Netflix guys!? Or doing to stay busy besides making TikToks? Who’s your fav IG account to follow rn [sic]? What’s your guilty pleasure? How are you staying active? Let’s talk.”

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods

“Tiger King!! Watch it on Netflix,” one fan commented on the post. In response, Jordyn replied, “Just finished it!! Craziness.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic, Jordyn has been sharing how she’s been spending her time at home. On March 21, the beauty urged the importance of self-quarantining in a selfie video. “As a millennial, I wanted to say guys this s–t is real. Please continue to social distance because it does not discriminate.”

She also stressed the importance of mental wellness. “Mental health check. Let’s check in with each other. During this tough time let’s come together even when we have to stay apart,” she captioned the clip. “Let’s get back to the basics [black heart emoji] write it down. You’re not alone. Xo Remember prayer is powerful. (I know I said millennial, but I meant GEN Z).”

In the comments, fans praised the model for her wise words. “You’re beautiful and you have a calming vibe to your esthetic to captivate all … I almost wanted the video to be longer,” one user wrote. Another added, “Thank you for this … at this time in this moment … we all needed this.” We’re happy to see Jordyn spreading positive vibes during this difficult time.

