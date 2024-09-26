Desperate to help three of her 12 siblings who were chained to their beds, Jordan Turpin escaped. On a Sunday morning in January 2018, the emaciated then-17-year-old crawled out a window of her parents’ Perris, California, home, dialed 911 on a deactivated cell phone and told the dispatcher she and her brothers and sisters were being abused. “We live in filth, and sometimes I wake up and I can’t breathe because of how dirty the house is. We don’t take baths,” Jordan said. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the malnourished, traumatized Turpin children, ages 2 to 29. They were taken to a local hospital, and their parents, David, 62, and Louise, 56, were arrested.

Now, nearly seven years after bravely fleeing the house of horrors and saving her siblings, Jordan is thriving. “It’s been a hard journey,” she shares, reflecting on how far she’s come, but adds, “I’m okay now.” Her path to healing is nothing short of miraculous. After spending weeks receiving medical treatment for everything from malnourishment and dehydration to heart problems, cognitive impairment and nerve damage, Jordan and her five youngest siblings were placed in what she describes as “an abusing foster home.” In 2021, foster dad Marcelino Olguin was arrested on charges of performing a lewd act with a child and willful child cruelty; his wife, Rosa, and adult daughter, Lennys, were charged with willful child cruelty, intimidation and fraud. (The Olguins pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.) The Turpin kids are also seeking a settlement from California’s Riverside County and a private foster agency in a related civil case. Amid the turmoil, Jordan is trying to focus on what’s ahead as she continues her remarkable journey of resilience and survival. “I hope I can help others with my story,” she says.

In recent years, Jordan has become a social media star and undergone a jaw-dropping transformation. The brunette-turned-platinum blonde beauty, who often posts dance videos for her nearly two million TikTok and Instagram followers, was all smiles as she attended New York Fashion Week in September. Last fall, the aspiring model and actress launched Braveness, a merch line featuring hoodies and T-shirts with messages like “Doing My Best” and “Practice Courage.”

Jordan — who also hopes to become a motivational speaker someday — is planning to write a book about her experiences. “I’m very thankful l got away from all the toxic people in my life,” she says. “I feel very blessed where I am today, and am ready to share my story to help others.”