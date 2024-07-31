Jonathan Majors hired a powerhouse law firm to take on his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari’s civil lawsuit for alleged defamation and assault, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jonathan, 34, retained attorney Rory Greebel from the mega firm Fox Rothschild LLP to represent him in federal court.

On July 16, Rory asked the court for a 30-day extension to respond to Grace’s lawsuit.

He noted that the firm had been hired that day and they needed time to “get up to speed with the matter.” The judge granted Jonathan’s request.

Grace filed the lawsuit on March 19 in New York. In the suit, Grace said she met the former Marvel star on the set of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where she worked as a movement coach.

Her lawsuit read, “This case arises from a pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023. The totality of the circumstances and the history of the domestic abuse are pertinent to understanding the severity of Grace Jabbari’s damages.”

Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Grace claimed Jonathan started exhibiting “concerning behavior” towards her in September 2021.

She said, “From then on, verbal assaults and frightening anger of Majors continued to escalate until the first time that he physically attacked Grace in July 2022.”

She accused Jonathan of physically attacking her again “causing serious injuries to her body” in September 2022.

“Still reeling from the perceived betrayal, the relationship between Grace and Majors continued to deteriorate, culminating in yet another violent incident in 2023 wherein Majors caused Grace to sustain a broken finger and laceration behind her ear,” the lawsuit continued.

“Following Majors’s arrest, Grace disclosed the entire history of both verbal and physical abuse to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office along with written evidence of same. Despite living in extreme fear of the repercussions, Grace has continued to tell the truth about the abuse,” her suit read.

Grace said after Jonathan publicly claimed he was “completely innocent” and that “this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital.”

“During the criminal trial against Majors, the theme of his defense was to blame his victim and paint her as a liar, with his attorney claiming in his closing argument that, ‘[t]his entire case is built on Grace’s lies—and, boy, does Grace lie. These prosecutors bought Grace’s white lies, her big lies, and all her pretty little lies.’ Jonathan Majors was then found guilty of assault,” her lawyer wrote.

The suit added, “Following his conviction and prior to sentencing, Majors participated in an exclusive interview with ABC News wherein he doubled down on his public attack of Grace, claiming that she is lying about the entire pattern of abuse she has described, as he has “never laid [his] hands on a woman.”

Grace sued, seeking unspecified damages for the alleged assault and damage to her reputation.

Maury Phillips / Getty

The 2023 incident that led to Jonathan’s arrest included Grace being arrested for assault and criminal mischief.

The charges were dropped a day after her arrest. Jonathan denied the claims he assaulted Grace.

A video of Jonathan running away from Grace on the night in 2023 was shown to the jury. He told Good Morning America he was “shocked” after being found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment.

In April, Jonathan was sentenced to a 52-week domestic violence intervention program but avoided having to serve any jail time.