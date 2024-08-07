Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, whom he was found guilty of assaulting, are engaged in “important” discussions as part of her civil lawsuit, In Touch has learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jonathan’s newly hired legal team asked the judge for additional time to respond to Grace’s lawsuit. The attorney requested the deadline to respond be pushed from August 15 to September 19.

The lawyer said, “The Parties are in agreement that an extension beyond August 15, 2024 is necessary for the following reasons; (1) [Jonathan’s] counsel is still in the process of gathering the relevant file with respect to the case; and (2) counsel for [Grace] and [Jonathan] are currently engaged in important dialogue regarding the case and need additional time to have these extensive discussions.”

Grace, 31, filed her suit accusing the actor of assault, battery and defamation.

Jonathan, 34, was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of seconds-degree assault in January but was acquitted on other charges. The former Marvel star was arrested in March 2023 after an incident with Grace. Jonathan denied all claims of wrongdoing.

In April, a New York judge sentenced Jonathan to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program but did not order him to serve jail time. In her lawsuit, Grace said she met Jonathan while working on the set of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Her lawyer said, “This case arises from a pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023. The totality of the circumstances and the history of the domestic abuse are pertinent to understanding the severity of Grace Jabbari’s damages.”

Grace claimed that the actor started showing “concerning behavior” in late 2021.

“From then on, verbal assaults and frightening anger of Majors continued to escalate until the first time that he physically attacked Grace in July 2022,” the suit read.

Grace said Jonathan physically attacked her again in September 2022. Grace said there was another incident in 2023 where she claims Jonathan caused her to “sustain a broken finger and laceration behind her ear.” She described what lead up to the alleged assault in her lawsuit.

The complaint read, “Later in the evening, Majors received a text message from another woman. While Grace held Majors’s phone attempting to read the message, she felt a large weight against her body and an immediate pain.”

“In an effort to exert violence to obtain his cell phone, Majors tried to pry the phone out of Grace’s hand. Grace felt extreme pressure in her right middle finger before Majors struck her with an open hand across the back of her head, causing a hard impact to the back of her,” the suit continued.

“During the criminal trial against Majors, the theme of his defense was to blame his victim and paint her as a liar, with his attorney claiming in his closing argument that, ‘[t]his entire case is built on Grace’s lies—and, boy, does Grace lie. These prosecutors bought Grace’s white lies, her big lies, and all her pretty little lies.’ Jonathan Majors was then found guilty of assault,” her lawyer wrote.”Following his conviction and prior to sentencing, Majors participated in an exclusive interview with ABC News wherein he doubled down on his public attack of Grace, claiming that she is lying about the entire pattern of abuse she has described, as he has “never laid [his] hands on a woman.”

In her lawsuit, seeking unspecified damages, Grace statements made by Jonathan that he was innocent were defamatory. “Put bluntly, Majors’s defense to Grace’s descriptions of the numerous acts of violence Majors perpetrated against her was to brazenly defame her and label her a liar on all claims,” the suit read.

Jonathan is currently dating actress Meagan Good.