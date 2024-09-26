Jon Gosselin shared an update about son Collin Gosselin amid their ongoing drama with Kate Gosselin.

“I just saw him the other day. He’s at college. He’s doing really well,” Jon, 47, told TMZ about Collin, 20, in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 26. “He’s just moving forward past everything that happened to him.”

Jon added that Collin is currently in his freshman year at Penn State and that he’s doing “really well.”

Collin recently made headlines on September 8 when he claimed to The U.S. Sun that Kate, 49, locked him in a basement with his arms and legs zip-tied when he was a child. “My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement,” he alleged to the outlet. “She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside.”

He added that the “containment room” included “a mattress on the floor,” which he said “was how [he] lived.”

After Collin made the allegations, Jon insisted he wasn’t aware of his ex-wife’s behavior and said it “must have been terrifying” for Collin, whom he also gained custody of in 2018.

In addition to Collin, Jon also shares kids Madelyn and Cara, 23, and sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis, 20, with Kate.

While speaking to TMZ, Jon said he was proud of Collin for opening up about the alleged abuse he experienced with Kate and said it was “closure” for him. He then predicted that Collin and Kate will never have a conversation about what happened because there’s “so much animosity.”

Kate hasn’t publicly reacted to Collin’s latest set of allegations, though she previously reflected on their estranged relationship in July 2023. She called Collin a “very trouble young man” with a “history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies” in a statement to People.

“[He] has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. … Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with,” the mother of eight added about Collin.

Back in 2023, Collin and Jon made shocking allegations against Kate while appearing on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s.

“I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through,” Collin said at the time. “And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and her frustration on. And it was just kind of me, you know, I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me.”

Before Collin began living with Jon, Kate sent him to an institution amid his behavioral issues. “I’m not going to say I was a perfect child,” Collin continued. “But I’d say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings.”

In light of their troubles, a source exclusively told In Touch that “Kate makes no apologies for her treatment of Collin.” The insider continued, “Of course, when Collin tells it, it sounds like a horror story.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.