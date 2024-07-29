Jon Gosselin revealed that his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, inspired him to undergo a fitness transformation, which resulted in him losing 50 pounds.

Jon, 47, explained to The U.S. Sun that he realized he needed to make a “change” when he noticed he gained weight earlier this year.

“I just got concerned about my long-term health and being with someone that I’ve been looking for for 19 years, you know what I mean?” he said while reflecting on his relationship with Stephanie, 36. “So it’s like, if you care enough for that person, you should care enough about yourself and your health.”

Meanwhile, Stephanie said she was determined to support Jon amid his weight loss journey. “You go through the mood swings like, ‘I don’t want to keep eating chicken and fish like I want to eat a burger,’ but I know that’s something that he really wanted to do,” she told the outlet. “I know he wasn’t happy with himself.”

“I have fluctuated my whole entire life in high amounts of weights and low amounts of weight, so I get it,” Stephanie added.

While she is happy with Jon’s transformation, she insisted that she would love her boyfriend no matter what his weight is. “Together I think we, I think, regardless, whether it’s weight loss or anything in our relationship,” Stephanie said. “We make a good team.”

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum has been open about his transformation in recent months, and he even revealed that his sex life with Stephanie has improved. “You know, losing weight and us being so attracted to each other, it has definitely improved everything, our relationship and our sex life in the bedroom and out of the bedroom,” he told The U.S. Sun in a story published on July 24.

Not only does Jon have Stephanie’s support, but he also had daughter Hannah Gosselin by his side as they dropped extra pounds together. The father-daughter duo worked with Dan Holtz at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, and they both took a base semaglutide. Meanwhile, Jon underwent several CellSound treatments and received treatment for his low testosterone.

Both Jon and Hannah, 20, started to eat better and exercise regularly, and they now follow a high-protein diet and avoid fast food.

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

“When I put on my pair of shorts that I wore two years ago I danced around my room. I was so happy. It was the best feeling ever,” Hannah previously told Entertainment Tonight about her weight loss. “You probably would not have caught me in a swimsuit last summer. I don’t even think I went to the beach. I have been spending my whole summer at the pool, at the beach, out with my friends. It really is a confidence booster to know that you look in the mirror and you’re happy with the way that you look.”

Jon also shared that his “confidence level” improved when he started losing weight. “I work out at the beach and sometimes I don’t wear a shirt because it’s 100 degrees outside now,” he said.