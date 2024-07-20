Jon Gosselin Plans to Propose to Girlfriend by Thanksgiving

Jon Gosselin revealed his plans with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo, and it sounds like there might be wedding bells in their future. The former reality TV star opened up about his relationship on The Domenick Nati Show.

“Are you planning on proposing soon? And will [Stephanie] have a ring by Christmas?” host Domenick Nati asked on Friday, July 19.

“Yes and yes,” Jon, 47, replied.

The dad of eight went on to add that he planned on proposing by Thanksgiving later this year and it could be as soon as “within the next month or so.” Jon explained that he already knew when he was going to pop the question.

“It’s a surprise,” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum said. “All of her friends keep asking me. [Stephanie] kind of hints at it and stuff like that, but I just kind of want to make it intimate and private, and then I’ll make it public.”

When Domenick asked if all eight of Jon’s children would be receiving an invitation to the wedding, Jon remained vague in his answer.

“She has all the plans. My job is just to propose and show up, I guess,” Jon told Domenick. “So, she’s never been married before and obviously I have. I mean, I assume we’ll invite everybody that’s close to us. I think we’ll just have a very intimate wedding and then a big home reception or something like that.”

The former TLC star explained that “all of the invites would have to go through” his daughter Hannah Gosselin because “she’s the only one who talks” to his other children.

“I don’t see why they wouldn’t get an invite,” Jon continued. “Whether they come or not, that’s going to be up to them since they’re adults now and they can make their own adult decisions.

Stephanie Lebo/Instagram

Jon married his first wife, Kate Gosselin, in 1998 and gained fame when their family became the stars of Jon & Kate Plus 8 on TLC in 2007. Kate, 49, and Jon had welcomed twins Mady and Cara in October 2000, and four years later they welcomed sextuplets Hannah, Alexis, Aeden, Collin, Leah and Joel. However, just two years after the show premiered, Jon and Kate announced they were separating.

A heated custody battle between the exes followed, and Kate was granted full legal custody of all eight children while they shared physical custody. In 2016, Jon told Entertainment Tonight that he didn’t see his children on a regular basis due to Kate’s rules.

That same year, Kate sent Collin, 20, to a treatment facility for behavioral issues. He was later moved to another facility in Pittsburgh where he managed to write a letter to his father and ask him for help. Jon claimed that he wasn’t aware that Collin was ever sent away because of Kate having legal custody, but eventually, the former IT technician was able to bring his son home. Since 2018, Collin and Hannah, 20, have both lived with their dad.

On May 21, a source exclusively revealed details about Collin and Hannah’s relationship with Kate.

“Collin hasn’t spoken to his mom in years,” the insider said. “And Hannah doesn’t have a relationship with Kate.”

The source added, “Kate hopes things get better in the future, but also feels Jon has maligned her and influenced Collin and Hannah. She loves all her children. Still, reconciliation looks a long way off.”