Jon Gosselin — the dad from TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8 — dropped more than 35 pounds from his 5-foot-7 frame in less than six months, but medical experts fear his health may still be in danger.

Now a part-time DJ, Jon says he dropped the weight with slimming semaglutide — the generic form of Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes medication that’s been all the rage among celebrities — along with CellSound therapy, which he says “evaporates your visceral fat.”

The reality television personality, who’s currently dating research analyst Stephanie Lebo, admits he lost his self-respect amid his crumbling TV career and contentious 2009 divorce from ex-wife Kate Gosselin — and let himself go.

“I hid from the public and ate,” he confides.

Jon, 47, once smashed the scales at 255 pounds, after gorging on “gas station pizza” and fast food, but doctors’ warnings — and his family’s history — eventually scared him straight.

“Heart disease runs in my family,” he reveals. “My dad had congestive heart failure at 62, and his father died at 65.”

Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet — who has not treated Jon — exclusively tells In Touch, “Weight loss on Ozempic is a side effect of the diabetes medicine, which can be very dangerous.”

Experts say semaglutide can cause low blood sugar and swelling of the pancreas, as well as increase the risk of thyroid cancer and gallstones.

Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin (who has also not treated the former TV star) adds, “He needs to get on a sustainable, healthy weight-loss program.”