Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin shared advice for Alec Baldwin after his family announced their plans to star on their own TLC reality show.

“I’d say, ‘Don’t do it. Only because you’ve already made it,’” Jon, 47, told Entertainment Tonight when asked what he would tell Alec, 66, going into the show. “You’re, like, an amazing, like, award-winning actor.”

Jon – who made his reality TV debut alongside then-wife Kate Gosselin in 2007 – added that he was at a different point in his life when he agreed to star on the network. “I did it for the money in the beginning ’cause I didn’t know how I was gonna support my family,” he shared. “I sometimes have regrets because they [the kids] didn’t sign a contract, I signed the contract.”

The former couple split in 2009, and share twins Mady and Cara, 23, and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Hannah, Collin, Leah and Joel, 20. While Hannah and Collin have close relationships with their father, the rest of their kids have remained close with Kate, 49, after their messy divorce.

Jon’s advice for Alec shouldn’t be surprising, as he previously said the show had a negative impact on his family dynamic.

After noting that his children “didn’t have a choice” about growing up on reality TV, Hannah shared the advice she would have given her parents going into the experience.

“Just make sure your kids are okay and happy. And that’s what they want to do, like, obviously it is their choice,” she told the outlet. “I would say like look out for your kids in that aspect, in that world. Because it’s a crazy world.”

Meanwhile, Jon advised the Baldwins to “look at the nuclear fallout” Jon & Kate Plus 8 had on his own family. “I feel like it was more on the network side and being taken advantage of versus the decisions we made because we feel like they forced us into those decisions,” the DJ said.

Jon weighed in on Alec’s upcoming show one month after TLC announced the Baldwin family is set to star on their own reality series. “Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago,” the network said in a statement. “In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama.”

Similar to the Gosselins, Alec and Hilaria, 40, have their own uniquely large family. The couple – who tied the knot in 2012 – share kids Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 3, Maria, 3, and Ilaria, 1. The 30 Rock alum also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, with ex Kim Basinger.

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Discovery Communications

Following the show’s announcement, several fans slammed the couple’s decision to star on reality TV. Social media users quickly pointed out their controversial past, including when Hilaria was the center of a 2020 scandal over misrepresenting her heritage.

“If she pretends to be Hispanic, I’m boycotting,” one person commented.