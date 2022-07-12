She’s The One! Music legend Jon Bon Jovi has expressed his thoughts on his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, revealing that his family “all adores” the actress.

“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” according to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life.

Their relationship has seemingly progressed since they went official in June 2021, as the Stranger Things star, 18, brought the celebrity kid, 20, to the show’s season 4 premiere in May 2022, alongside other red carpet events. They have even progressed outside of the public eye as Millie has met Jake’s family and they can’t help but gush over the teen.

“Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her,” the insider said. “They couldn’t be happier that he is with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman.”

Although the two are fairly young, the “Living On a Prayer” artist thinks their love is the real deal. “A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980,” the insider explained.

The Enola Holmes actress publicly addressed her relationship during a January 2022 interview with Seventeen magazine. “I love ‘1 Step Forward 3 Steps Back,’” she told the publication while saying what her favorite Olivia Rodrigo song was at the time. “It makes me wanna cry every time. I think my boyfriend’s gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore,” she added.

It’s been a year into their relationship and they two just seem to get cuter and cuter by each Instagram post of each other. Millie teased her relationship with her real-life boyfriend and her on-screen beau when Jake visited the Stranger Things set while the cast filmed the fourth season in May 2022.

“When two worlds collide,” she captioned her Instagram post in between her boyfriend and costar Finn Wolfhard. “Your on and off screen baes,” the official Instagram account commented with a heart eye emoji.