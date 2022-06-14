In The Bachelorette history, no lead has had as incredible a bikini body as season 12’s JoJo Fletcher. She looks so amazing in swimwear that she now has her own swimsuit collaboration, Cupshe X JoJo Fletcher.

“Cupshe’s quality of fabrics and accessible price points made this collaboration a no-brainer. This is something that everybody can get their hands on. The line that we made is so elevated, fun, and the quality is amazing,” the reality star gushed to E! about her collection, which dropped on June 1, 2022.

It features 19 different styles including both bikinis and one-piece suits that range in price from $17 to $38, with inclusive sizing running from extra-small to extra-large.

The Bachelor Nation alum gave a sneak peek at some of her swimwear while on her honeymoon with husband Jordan Rodgers in May 2022. She wore a stunning one-piece suit with a deep “V” back while looking out at the blue sea during a stop in Santorini, Greece. The couple also visited romantic Paris during their long-awaited honeymoon.

JoJo and Jordan ended up having the longest engagement in Bachelor Nation history, finally tying the knot in front of close friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, on May 14, 2022. It came six years after he proposed in front of a TV audience.

The couple fell hard for each other during JoJo’s 2016 reign as The Bachelorette. Their chemistry was immediate from the very first night, where the sandy-haired beauty gave the football commentator her first impression rose. As the season progressed, it was clear that Jordan had won JoJo’s heart. He proposed on the show’s season finale and joyous Jojo accepted, but it wouldn’t be their only engagement.

Jordan proposed again in August 2019, away from TV cameras and with a brand-new massive diamond ring that he picked out, as opposed to the Neil Lane options given to him on The Bachelorette.

JoJo shared an Instagram post of the happy couple showing off the new bauble, writing in the caption, “Three years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. And they were right. It was. But it was also very real.”

“We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to. Times were not always easy … they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship,” she explained.

“Yesterday, Jordan asking me to marry him … again!! I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it … I can’t put into words how much it meant to me @jrodgers11 … but I think you know by now from me bawling hysterically and totally blacking out. The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for,” JoJo added.

Scroll down for JoJo’s hottest bikini photos so far.