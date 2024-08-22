Late General Hospital star Johnny Wactor’s mom was appointed as administrator of her son’s estate days before LAPD arrested four people in connection with his death, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed off on Scarlett Wactor’s petition filed days after Johnny was killed on May 25 at the age of 37.

Scarlett’s petition asked that she be in control of Johnny’s estate and be responsible for handling his affairs.

She estimated he left behind property worth around $15,000. Johnny’s mom noted he was not married and did not have any children.

The court found that Scarlett had presented enough evidence for her petition to be granted.

Now, Johnny’s mom will be able to collect any money owed to the actor and bring potential civil lawsuits against the individuals responsible for his death. The paperwork said Johnny was survived by his mother along with his two brothers, Lance and Grant.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

In her initial filing, Scarlett listed his location of Johnny’s death as a hospital in Downtown Los Angeles.

The address is a short distance from where the soap star was fatally shot.

The actor left the restaurant Level 8, where he worked, with his coworker Anita Joy.

The duo walked up to the actor’s car to find armed car thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from Johnny’s car, according to the actor’s family. Anita claimed Johnny was fatally shot by one of the thieves.

A security guard attempted to perform CPR before he was transported to the hospital. Johnny’s family has been demanding law enforcement find the people responsible for his death.

Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic

They held multiple rallies with family and friends pleading with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to offer a $25,000 reward to anyone with information about who was responsible.

“Back home we’re all hurting obviously,” Grant said at the rally. “The main thing is just, it was a senseless act of violence. It was something that none of us expected. He was 37 years old. He would be 38 in August. And it hurts.”

Last week, four people were arrested in connection with Johnny’s death. The men arrested included 18-year-old Robert Barceleau, 18-year-old Leonel Gutierrez, 18-year-old Sergio Estrada and 22-year-old Frank Olano. All of the men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Robert and Sergio were charged with murder while Leonel was hit with grand theft and attempted robbery charges. Frank was charged with being an accessory to the crime.

At the time of the arrests, Scarlett told NBC Los Angeles, “I feel that they would not have made the arrest, had they not felt like they had good evidence, strong evidence.”

“They robbed us of a wonderful person,” she added. “We miss him dearly.”

In another interview, she said, “They’re breathing air that my son doesn’t get to anymore. I prayed that they were not juveniles so that they could be tried as adults.”

Los Angeles County Superior Court, District Attorney George Gasón spoke out about the arrests. “The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us,” the DA said.