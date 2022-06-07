Johnny Depp has joined TikTok, and his fans are rejoicing. The actor shared his first message on Tuesday, June 7, thanking them for their support throughout his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together. We have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together,” Johnny, 58, gushed in the caption of his post.

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star added.

Johnny shared a video comprised of clips of him arriving at court during the trial, waving at fans from his SUV as they held signs of love and support as he pulled up to the courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The video then jumped to the actor-musician onstage in England, happily getting on with his life by performing in a series of concerts with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. A jury found that Amber defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed and awarded Johnny $15 million in damages.

In the piece, the Aquaman star wrote, “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” She continued, “Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” in reference to her 2016 split from Johnny.

She added, “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.” In her countersuit, Amber was awarded $2 million in damages by the jury for a statement made by one of Johnny’s attorney’s during the trial.

Amber’s rep released a statement on her behalf regarding Johnny’s message upon joining TikTok. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”