John Travolta ‘Reeling’ After His Aviation Company Is Defrauded Out of Nearly $800K
John Travolta has been left “reeling,” says a source exclusively, after his aviation company, Constellation Productions, was defrauded out of nearly $800,000 between October 2021 and July 2023.
Deal of the DayGet This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal
One pilot is in jail on charges of money-laundering more than $100,000, organized fraud of property of more than $50,000, and grand theft of more than $100,000. The total charges reportedly stolen were $785,050.
Additionally, a loss of $64,650 was reported by Constellation Production’s accounting firm. “This ordeal has been a shock to John,” says a source, “but he’s glad the scam was exposed. The detectives have done a great job.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.