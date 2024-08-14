John Travolta has been left “reeling,” says a source exclusively, after his aviation company, Constellation Productions, was defrauded out of nearly $800,000 between October 2021 and July 2023.

One pilot is in jail on charges of money-laundering more than $100,000, organized fraud of property of more than $50,000, and grand theft of more than $100,000. The total charges reportedly stolen were $785,050.

Additionally, a loss of $64,650 was reported by Constellation Production’s accounting firm. “This ordeal has been a shock to John,” says a source, “but he’s glad the scam was exposed. The detectives have done a great job.”