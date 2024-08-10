Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are 'Full-Blown Fighting'

Mika Brzezinski may be ready to say goodnight to Morning Joe Scarborough!

The TV twosome’s marriage has gone south since 2022, when the A.M. lovebirds winged it to Florida, where they are living and working on top of each other in their Jupiter, Florida home.

Now, their signature TV tiffs have crossed over into their off-camera lives, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Spending every waking moment together is just too much” for Joe, 61, and Mike, 57, the source says. “Their on-air bickering has escalated into full-blown fighting, and the cracks in their relationship are becoming more apparent.”

The couple, who’ve cohosted Morning Joe since 2007, became romantically involved after their previous marriages ended. They tied the knot in 2018.

Problems began when the opinionated anchorman unilaterally decided they should relocate from New York City to his home state of Florida without really asking Mika for her input, infuriating the NYC native, the insider says.

Shannon Finney/WireImage

Mika was “blindsided” by the decision, according to one insider. “Her friends, favorite restaurants and shops are all in the Big Apple, and she had no intention of leaving. She went along for the sake of the show and their relationship but was never happy about it.”

Tensions apparently boiled over when MSNBC yanked Morning Joe off the air on the Monday after the July 13 assassination attempt of Donald Trump — the couple are known to be harsh critics of the former president.

“We were very surprised. We were very disappointed,” by the network’s decision, Joe told the audience on Tuesday, July 16, when the show returned to the air.

Insiders said he threatened MSNBC execs he would walk if it ever happened again, and Mika blew up at him for putting their jobs on the line without consulting her.

“They’re in crisis mode and there are concerns they may not make it,” a second insider confirms.