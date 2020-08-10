Just because Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, are parents now, doesn’t mean they can’t have fun! The married couple, who welcomed their daughter, Willa, on July 27, posed for a silly selfie less than two weeks after the Game of Thrones alum gave birth.

In the sweet photo, Sophie, 24, and Joe, 30, are wearing matching white T-shirts and making the same hand gesture. Additionally, the “Sucker” artist opted to use a mock Vogue Issue August 2020 filter with the faux headline: “WEAR A MASK THAT’S THE TEA.”

Courtesy of Joe Jonas/Instagram

Besides spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, Sophie and Joe are making the most out of their early days as Willa’s mom and dad. The A-list pair is “totally obsessed with their bundle of joy and can’t stop doting on her,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“They’re saying the birth of their daughter is the best thing that’s ever happened to them,” the insider continued. “They haven’t been getting much sleep but know it’s all part of the process and are adapting well to being first-time parents.”

Thankfully, Joe and Sophie are all about sharing the responsibilities. According to the source, the Jonas Brothers singer is “a hands-on dad” and “is doing everything he can” to assist the former X-Men actress. “When Sophie wants to rest up he’ll look after the baby.”

As it stands, Sophie and Joe “haven’t introduced Willa to the rest of the family yet,” the insider added. However, Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as well as the rest of their loved ones “have all FaceTimed to see the baby and congratulate them. The whole family is thrilled.”

Immediate family aside, it looks like Joe’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift sent over a baby gift — at least that’s what fans think! Taylor’s new studio album, Folklore, features a song called “Invisible String,” which includes a verse that says: “Cold was the steel of my ax to grind/ For the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents.”

Considering Joe dated the Grammy winner, 30, for three months in 2008 before dumping her over the phone, we’re pretty convinced it’s about him, too! If so, little Willa is one lucky baby.