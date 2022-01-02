‘Impractical Jokers’ Alum Joe Gatto Has a Family of 4: Get to Know His Wife and 2 Kids

Unfortunately, comedian Joe Gatto decided to leave his reality show, Impractical Jokers, amid his split from wife Bessy Gatto, whom he shares kids Milana Francis and Remington Joseph Gatto with.

“I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” the former star of the show wrote via Instagram on December 31, 2021. “Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now, I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”

Despite the glum news, Joe reassured fans that his “relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh.”

He continued with a message to viewers, “To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.”

Joe then concluded his announcement by revealing that he is still “excited to create new ways to entertain you.”

Joe and Bessy have been married for eight years, having tied the knot in 2013. Joe cocreated The Tenderloins comedy troupe with his costars, who have all been friends since high school. The comedians found further success through improv television shows and sketch comedies. TruTV premiered their show, Impractical Jokers, on December 15, 2011. The show quickly grew in popularity and a devout fan base developed.

Following Joe’s heartfelt announcement, Brian “Q” Quinn posted a joint statement from him, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano to his Instagram that day.

“Hi everyone, so here we are,” the group’s statement read. “After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

Scroll through the gallery to meet Joe Gatto’s now-estranged wife and their kids.