Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, recalled their decision to not fight with her family over the money they made on Counting On.

“We chose not to make money an issue because once you mix money and family, things get complicated real fast,” Jeremy, 36, said while appearing on the Wednesday, June 12, episode of the “Unplanned” podcast. “We understood there was issues with the money, the show was making a ton of money, but Jinger and I just both determined, ‘We’re not gonna make this an issue. Even though this might be a hill we can fight on, we’re just not gonna fight on that hill.’”

Jinger, 30, added, “At the end of the day, it was like, ‘OK, we’ll just do our own thing, make our own money somehow.’”

Jeremy – who married Jinger in 2016 – then explained that he and his wife “saw bigger issues” than finances when it came to their time on the TLC reality show. “The root of the issue was deeper and more theological, and Jinger had a conviction, ‘I want to speak to the deeper issues, and I don’t want the others to get in the way of my voice on that,’” he said.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

Meanwhile, Jinger explained she was motivated to help her family members overcome their struggles with faith. While Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar raised their kids to follow the Basic Life Principles (IBLP) teachings, she distanced herself from the conservative lifestyle and eventually left the religion.

“I thought, ‘I want to be in a place where I can still talk to them and still be in their lives. I don’t want to be [alienated],’” she said. “’I don’t want to make unwise decisions to where it would be tough to do that later.’”

Ultimately, Jinger and Jeremy explained that it was important that they made decisions as a united front. “And then from there, my goal is just to reach my friends and loved ones to pull them out,” she added.

Jinger and Jeremy said they didn’t make money an issue after Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, revealed how little they made on the show.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

While appearing in Prime Video’s documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the couple claimed that Jim Bob, 58, received all of the money for the shows. However, he didn’t pay Jill, 33, or her siblings for their reality TV appearances. “We were taken advantage of,” she said in the June 2023 documentary. “For seven and half years of my adult life I never got paid.”