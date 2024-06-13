​Jinger Duggar opened up about her relationship with parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, sharing a rare update on where she stands with her mom and dad now.

“I’m grateful for my childhood. It was not perfect. I shared a lot of difficulties that I struggled with throughout my childhood, but at the end of the day, I’m grateful for my parents,” the former TLC star, 31, said during a Wednesday, June 12, appearance on the “Unplanned” podcast.

That said, Jinger confessed her love for her parents, adding that they, “have differences, everything’s not perfect between us, but I think that at the end of the day, I love them and I know that they know that.”

In 2023, Jinger released her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. The book visited the former reality star’s “spiritual journey” after leaving Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the non-denominational Christian organization that the Duggars practiced during her upbringing.

In November 2022, a source exclusively told In Touch that Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle, 57, were “bracing themselves” for the release of their daughter’s memoir.

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” the insider revealed. “They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”

IBLP was led by minister Bill Gothard, who founded the church in 1974. Jinger and her 18 siblings grew up living by the teachings of the church, although she recalled her parents ignoring some of Bill’s teachings.

“I can remember Bill Gothard even at one time telling a girl before she came to Christ that she needed to do his ‘steps,’ and then she could find freedom,” Jinger said during the May 1 episode of the “Grace & Truth” podcast. “So there were things that were taught throughout the teachings, which my parents would have denied or pushed out and said, ‘Kids, that’s not right.’”

Jinger married husband Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. The couple relocated from Texas to California three years later as Jeremy, 36, furthered his graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary at Grace Community Church. The couple bought a home in Los Angeles for $830,000 in August 2022 and In Touch exclusively confirmed they listed the property for sale on June 5. According to the listing, Jinger and Jeremy are selling their home for $899,999.