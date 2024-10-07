Jinger Duggar Shares Rare Photo of Younger Sisters at Wedding

The youngest Duggar kids are practically adults! That’s how it feels to older sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), who shared a rare photo with younger siblings Johannah Duggar and Jennifer Duggar and marveled at how fast they’re growing up.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 30, took to her Instagram Stories for a Q&A on Monday, October 7. One fan asked if Jinger, who moved to California with husband Jeremy Vuolo in 2019, still got to see her sisters often, as the rest of the Duggar daughters still live in Arkansas.

“Yes! We’ve been able to see them a lot recently with weddings and all,” the Becoming Free Indeed author wrote, sharing a photo of herself, Johannah, 18, and Jennifer, 17, at a recent wedding. The teens looked unrecognizable as they stood on either side of their older sister, with Jennifer wearing a sage-colored gown and Johannah rocking a plum-hued dress. “I always cherish the moments when we are together. And they are all growing up waaay too fast!”

It’s not often that the younger Duggar siblings — Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie — make appearances on social media. However, with both older sister Jana Duggar and older brother Jason Duggar getting married in recent weeks, their faces have popped up in rare moments online.

Josie, 14, looked all grown up in a video captured at Jana’s wedding to Stephen Wissmann on August 15. The teen wore a neutral-colored dress with puffy sleeves and could be seen patting her new brother-in-law on the back as he and Jana, 34, entered the room.

Jinger revealed during the September 4 episode of her and Jeremy’s self-titled podcast that Jana, mom Michelle Duggar and some of their other sisters visited California to celebrate the eldest Duggar daughter’s bachelorette party before her big day.

Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“Jana got to come out for her bachelorette and my mom, and then some of my sisters, it was just so sweet,” she said. “We stayed here one night and then we went to Santa Barbara, and that was amazing.”

The mom of two explained that the party happened three weeks before Jana’s wedding. Jinger shared that they “stayed up so late” and attended a festival honoring Mexican heritage.

“They had so much good food. We ate like so many tacos … we were up so late,” she explained, adding, “When I say so late guys, I mean like if we stay up till 11 or 12, that’s so late for me. I can’t do it anymore.”

Despite moving away from most of her family, Jinger has remained close with many of her siblings, especially sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar). Joy-Anna, 26, and husband Austin Forsyth have made annual visits with their kids to California, and her older sister has urged her to move to the west coast herself.

“Joy and Austin brought their kids to town for a visit and it has us wishing they’d just move to L.A. so we could adventure for good,” Jinger captioned a YouTube video in January.

Joy-Anna responded in her own vlog days later. “This is the first trip, not that we’re ever gonna move there probably, but this is the first time where I was like, ‘I mean I could see us living here if that’s where God moved us,’” she said. “It was so good to be with her and just have some quality time and catch up on life. But I don’t know if we would ever actually move there.”