Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) gave fans an up close and personal look at sister Jana Duggar‘s wedding to Stephen Wissmann, sharing selfies of the occasion on Sunday, September 1.

“We celebrated the happy couple @janamduggar & @stephenwissmann, enjoyed lots of sweet time with family and friends and ate lots of delicious food. Until next time AR,” Jinger, 30, captioned the post. She and husband Jeremy Vuolo traveled from their home in Los Angeles to Northwest Arkansas for the nuptials held on August 15.

Jinger shared a sweet photo alongside bride Jana, 34. She looked stunning in her ivory satin off-the-shoulder wedding gown, which she previously gushed to People “felt classy and a bit like a princess.”

Another snapshot showed the Becoming Free Indeed author alongside her sisters as they matched in champagne-colored dresses at the wedding. The photo included Jana’s maid of honor Jessa Duggar Seewald, along with siblings Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar and Jordyn Duggar, and sister-in-law Abbie Duggar as they stood behind Jinger.

Jana and Stephen, 31, tied the knot in front of 500 guests at the wedding venue The Grand at Willow Springs in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. The pair secretly got engaged on June 15 after reconnecting earlier in the year. The duo was previously linked in 2021, but a romance didn’t spark at the time.

Jinger shared how she also paid a visit back home with her family at their compound in Tontitown, Arkansas. She and mom Michelle Duggar smiled in a selfie together. Jinger did the same in separate snapshots with Jill Duggar Dillard and Josie Duggar, as well as ones with brothers Joseph and James to show the family bonding.

Fans loved the intimate look at both Jinger’s time at home and her sister’s wedding.

“I just love Jana’s look, so classic elegant and yes Josie looks so grown and your MOM wow for having 19 kids she looks absolutely AMAZING,” one follower gushed, while another wrote, “Beautiful ladies! The bride looks gorgeous! Josie, a teenager, yikes.”

“I love that you took so many individual shots with your sibs Jinger. It’s really touching,” a fan told the former Counting On star, while another added, “Gorgeous bride and handsome groom! Glad you got to see all your sisters.”

The Duggar family has another wedding to look forward to, as Jason Duggar‘s new fiancée, Maddie Grace, revealed their engagement in an August 31 Instagram post.

The couple was seen in photos on the beach in front of a giant heart sculpture made out of red roses along with candles in the sand and white neon sign that read, “Will you marry me?”

Maddie wrote in the caption, “On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!!” Jason, 24, added in the comments, “She said yes!” along with red heart and diamond ring emojis. He’s the 12th of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 kids.

Jason revealed in May that he was courting, sharing a photo holding hands on the beach with Maddie, although he didn’t reveal her identity at the time. In her post, she added the hashtag “spring 2025,” seemingly hinting that’s when the pair will be tying the knot.