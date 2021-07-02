Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) got real about the perils of fame in a new interview with the podcast, “Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall,” on Thursday, July 1. The Counting On star explained how some of her sisters were sent love letters from men in prison.

The 27-year-old began, “Guys would write from prison for my sisters. It was crazy. We constantly had letters coming in the mail and it was like, ‘Oh, who is it for this time? Oh, it’s for Jana, oh, it’s for Jessa.’ It was mind-blowing just to think that somebody thought they would walk right into your life and marry you, like, they were already basically proposing in their letters.”

The TLC reality star added, “And they thought it was legit but looking at it, you know, I can understand how somebody would think, ‘Oh, I know you so well because I watched you from a child grow up,’ so they think that there’s a relationship there when there’s not.”

“There were a lot of guys who came around, sometimes they would come visit the family or visit our church — that was a good in for some guys. They thought, ‘Oh, if I come to your church, that’s my in,'” Jinger said.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

She continued, “It just felt so bizarre because it’s like, ‘Who are you? I don’t know you.’ The relationship side of things wasn’t even there, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh look, I’ve been hanging out for a while and get to know your family and then we’ll see if anything happens.’

Jinger added, “They would say to my family, my parents or something, ‘Oh yeah I’m so interested in your daughter.'”

“I remember that being something that, as a young person, that’s just like, ‘Nope, nope, nope, that’s not gonna work for me,'” she said. “And I think going back to that whole trust thing, it’s something that you want to make sure that this person has good intentions, it’s not just like, ‘Oh this guy wants to be on TV and here’s his big break, I’m gonna go marry one of the Duggar daughters and that’s my in.’ That’s the last thing you wanted.”

Jinger has been married to her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, since 2016. The pair share daughters Evangeline Jo, 7 months, and Felicity, 2. Jeremy, 33, and Jinger met through Jessa’s husband, Ben Seewald.