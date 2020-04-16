Daddy’s girl! Counting On‘s Jeremy Vuolo and wife Jinger Duggar took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, to do a Q&A with fans and revealed Jeremy’s sweet tradition with their daughter, Felicity.

“Who’s been winning in my nightly dance-offs with Felicity?” Jeremy, 32, asked, to which his wife, 26, teased, “Oh, my. Felicity. Hands down, babe. Sorry!” She added, however, that “Jer is really good, actually. He’s such a good dad. Felicity looks forward to … after he’s done with work at the end of the day. Because he has all of these classes online right now and he has a couple work meetings, so after he’s done, he comes downstairs and Felicity gets so excited. They turn on music and have a little dance-off.”

“I’m not kidding, she has some moves. It’s serious,” the former soccer stud said. “We’re going to have to post more of that. It’s not baby moves. She feels it,” the proud mama then gushed.

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Jinger is pregnant with baby No. 2. On March 20, the TLC babe took part in a musical challenge started by Jeremy’s mom and used a cryptic hashtag.

“[I’m] joining in on [the] @swan4kids_pa challenge to play ‘He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,'” Jinger captioned her post. “I’m challenging @janamduggar [and] @chad_erinpaine to do the same! Would love for you all to join in as well! Post a video of yourself singing or playing and tag @swan4kids_pa #healthyfitpregnancy. Challenge two others to do the same.” She also added the hashtags #wholeworldsings, #music4kids, #musicchallenge and #swan4kids.

Immediately, comments came flooding in. “I think Jinger is pregnant again,” one fan wrote. “Are you pregnant!? The hashtag you used … ” another questioned. “Are you expecting then? Congratulations!” a third chimed in.

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Regardless of whether or not a sibling is on the way, one thing’s for sure: Jeremy loves being a father.

“I had no idea how amazing being a dad would be,” he captioned a shot with his baby girl on April 5.

Although we don’t like to speculate, Jinger *did* cover her belly with a piece of paper during that video. Time will tell!

