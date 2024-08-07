Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) recalled a terrifying experience that involved an animal while filming her family’s TLC show.

During the Wednesday, August 7, episode of the “Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo” podcast, Jinger, 30, recalled her and her siblings asking parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar for a horse when they were younger.

While filming the pilot for 17 Kids and Counting, Jinger said that she and her family visited a dude ranch and enjoyed a trail ride on horses. “I got on a horse and they were like, ‘This horse is super chill. It’s kind of slow.’ But they failed to tell me one thing,” she said, adding that she was likely 11 years old at the time of the incident.

“The horse hates water. And so we were on the trail ride and we came up to this body of water,” Jinger continued. “The horse stood there for a second and then it jumped over, just jumped over the creek, with me on its back and then it started bucking because I guess it realized I was on its back eventually. And it just started bucking like crazy.”

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

The reality star said she “started holding onto the horn at the saddle” and admitted the experience “shook [her] up quite a bit.” She added that it felt like it was bucking “for forever,” but was likely only “three or four times.”

“I think I rode on someone else’s horse to, like, get back because they were like, ‘Yeah, that was wild,’” she said, adding that she felt like she “was in the rodeo” and was a “cowgirl.”

Jinger shared that she was “afraid of horses” after the incident because they are “so unpredictable.”

“I was holding on so tight, though,” she continued. “I was terrified. I thought, ‘It’s better to hold on then fall off.’”

While Jinger said she believes the incident was captured by TLC cameras, she noted she wasn’t sure if it made it into the episode. Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, then asked why the producers wouldn’t use the footage, though Jinger said it might not have made the final cut because she was “traumatized.”

“Usually that’s good TV,” she admitted. “I want to request so much footage just to say, ‘Hey, I’d like to have this for personal, personal use.”

Jinger – who rose to fame while starring on TLC shows with her family during her childhood – has been open about the highs and lows of her upbringing in recent years. During the August 1 episode of her podcast, the Counting On alum recalled her parents’ struggles to feed all 19 of their kids.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“I remember a few times when we were very young some of my siblings would take their food, take their plate of food — get ready for this, it’s disgusting — in the bathroom, they would carry it and put it on the bathroom counter, my mom would be like, ‘Don’t do that.’ They’re like, ‘They’re going to eat it,’” Jinger shared. “That’s literally what they thought, ‘I’m not going to be able to eat my food because somebody’s going to take it and we might not have enough for seconds today.’”

Jinger went on to recall how difficult it was to share only two bathrooms with her large family. “There was constantly a line and the water would not stay hot very long, so if you wanted to have a hot shower, you needed to be one of the first two or three in there,” the mother of two stated. “I think when we were younger that was more of a problem because we only had two bathrooms in most of our rental homes.”