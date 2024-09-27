Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) announced that she’s releasing her second solo book, People Pleaser: Breaking Free from the Burden of Imaginary Expectations. What is the book about, when does it come out and what has she said about her latest project?

What Is Jinger Duggar’s Book ‘People Pleaser’ About?

The Counting On alum announced her latest book in September 2024.

“From childhood to early adulthood, Jinger Duggar Vuolo followed the expectations of others, never taking the time to discover who she truly was. It wasn’t until she asked herself the question, ‘Who am I?’ that she realized she was a people pleaser,” the book’s description read. “This realization led her on a journey of self-discovery and ultimately, to rely on God for her approval and sense of self-worth.”

The description continued, “Through her faith and reliance on God, Jinger began to break free from the need for approval and discover true freedom. This book is a guide for anyone struggling with people-pleasing tendencies and seeking to find their true identity and purpose in life.”

In the book, Jinger will help readers “discover the beauty of community and how we were made to enjoy others, identify sin and how it can hinder your ability to be in community with one another, diagnose yourself with ruthless honesty but without judgment and understand who you are in God’s eyes.”

When Does Jinger Duggar’s Book ‘People Pleaser’ Come Out?

People Pleaser is scheduled to come out on January 14, 2025.

Jinger Duggar Reveals Why She Wanted to Write ‘People Pleaser’

Jinger opened up about why she wanted to write People Pleaser while speaking to People on September 24, 2024.

“I think that from the start, I realized that man, there are so many people who are on this journey of self-discovery with me. And I started to realize more and more I was such a people pleaser,” she told the outlet. “I was so consumed with what everyone around me thought about me. And oftentimes, I saw how it just started to get serious when it started affecting my relationships or just really causing me to reject certain relationships because I was afraid of what that person might think of me.”

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

The TLC alum explained that she formed the habit when she was a teenager, and it “kind of led me down not the best path in my thoughts.”

While Jinger used to be focused on making sure she was living up to the standards of others, she explained that she’s since had a change of heart.

“A lot of these are just imaginary expectations. So, I wanted to write a book that would be more relatable, in a sense,” Jinger continued. “Like, OK, we are all in this place of people-pleasing. I don’t have it all figured out, but this is what I’m learning on this journey of trying to be set free from this. There is an answer, there is a solution.’ And so, just bringing people along into my world of being a people pleaser and things that I’ve found that have helped.”

What Other Books Has Jinger Duggar Written?

Jinger released her first solo memoir, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, in January 2024. Additionally, she cowrote the 2021 book The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and 2014’s Growing Up Duggar with sisters Jana Duggar, Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar.