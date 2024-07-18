Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s new house in Los Angeles is owned by the Master’s University and Seminary, In Touch can confirm.

Jeremy, 36, currently works for the Master’s University and Seminary, and he and Jinger, 30, are seemingly renting the property after it was sold to the university in July 2022. The home – which is located in Santa Clarita, California – includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and spans 696 square feet.

Their new living situation was revealed more than one month after In Touch exclusively reported that they put their L.A. home on the market for $899,999 on June 5. Jinger and Jeremy – who tied the knot in 2016 – previously purchased the property in August 2022 for $830,000. Their last home was bigger than their current arrangement, and it spanned 1800-square feet and included five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Before they moved to California in 2019, the couple previously lived in Laredo, Texas. “Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” Jinger and Jeremy said while discussing their decision to move after Jeremy left his pastor position at their local church.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family,” they continued. “Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

After the Counting On alums became homeowners in 2022, Jinger shared the “big news” in a social media post. “So, we are not moving out of California for those of you who think we are and were starting to clap and cheer for us,” she said at the time. “But we love California, and so, we’re staying in California.”

While Jinger and Jeremy haven’t publicly revealed why they moved into their newest home, they did open up about the moving process during the Wednesday, July 18, episode of their “Jinger & Jeremy Podcast.”

Jinger explained that they have “moved multiple times in the last five years” before they landed in their current house. “I love decluttering during moves but wish I had decluttered before moving this time,” she added about the relocation process.

Meanwhile, Jeremy admitted that moving was “overwhelming due to the sense of unsettledness and living out of boxes.” Despite the stress they experienced, the former soccer player said that some of their friends helped and made the process more “fun.”

The couple went on to note that “having kids makes moving more challenging,” with Jinger saying that their daughters Felicity, 5, and Evangeline, 3, “are young and need constant attention.”

“Evie and Felicity have been adjusting well to the new house, though Evie took some time to get used to it,” Jeremy added about how their daughters have adjusted to the new home.

The pair also revealed they stopped recording their podcast for three years because Jinger wanted to take “time off after having Evie.” However, they plan to continue recording and will discuss topics including “faith issues, family stuff and questions from listeners.”

Reporting by Nate Grant