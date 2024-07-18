Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and husband Jeremy Vuolo reflected on their “overwhelming” move after they relocated to a new house in Los Angeles.

“We’ve moved to a new house,” Jeremy, 36, told their fans during the Wednesday, July 18, episode of their “Jinger & Jeremy Podcast,” which marked their first podcast episode in three years.

Jinger, 30, added that they have “moved multiple times in the last five years, from Texas to North Hollywood, then to another home, and now to our current place.”

The couple – who share daughters Felicity, 5, and Evangeline, 3 – then reflected on their latest move. “I love decluttering during moves but wish I had decluttered before moving this time,” Jinger admitted.

“Moving is overwhelming due to the sense of unsettledness and living out of boxes,” Jeremy added. He then said that moving was made easier because some of their friends helped, which they “appreciated” and it made the process more “fun.”

Jinger noted that “having kids makes moving more challenging,” especially since their daughters “are young and need constant attention.”

Jeremy then chimed in to share how their daughters reacted to the move. “Evie and Felicity have been adjusting well to the new house, though Evie took some time to get used to it,” he said.

The former Counting On stars opened up about their move more than one month after In Touch exclusively revealed that they put their L.A. home on the market for $899,999 on June 5. Jinger and Jeremy previously purchased the home in August 2022 for $830,000. It spans 1800-square feet and features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, brown roofing and multiple windows.

The pair previously shared their plans to move to California from Laredo, Texas, in July 2019.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” they said while discussing their decision to move after Jeremy left his pastor position at their local church. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

After they purchased their last home in 2022, Jinger announced the “big news” to their fans on social media. “So, we are not moving out of California for those of you who think we are and were starting to clap and cheer for us,” Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s daughter said in a YouTube video. “But we love California, and so, we’re staying in California.”

While the couple didn’t publicly reveal why they moved during their latest podcast episode, they did share the reason they took a three year break from recording.

“I took time off after having Evie,” Jinger said, adding that they will continue making episodes moving forward. “We’re planning to discuss various topics like faith issues, family stuff and questions from listeners.”