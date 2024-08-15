Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are officially homeowners again after they purchased their California rental home for nearly $2 million.

After revealing they moved into the rental property in Newhall, California, in July, Jinger, 30, and Jeremy, 36, seemed to like the home so much that they decided to buy it for $1.9 million on August 1. Realtor.com was first to report the news of their purchase.

The home was previously bought by the Master’s University and Seminary in 2022 for $1.75 million. The Christian University – which Jeremy is currently an employee of — rented it out to the couple to live in with their daughters Felicity, 5, and Evangeline, 3. The house includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and spans 696 square feet.

Jinger and Jeremy bought their new home two months after In Touch exclusively reported that they listed their L.A. home for $899,999 on June 5. The former Counting On stars previously purchased the property in August 2022 for $830,000, and it spanned 1800-square feet with five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Nearly two months later, In Touch exclusively confirmed that their previous home sold for $899,200 on July 24.

The couple has not explained the reason behind why they chose to move, though they previously discussed the highs and lows of the moving process during the July 18 episode of the “Jinger & Jeremy Podcast.”

After noting that they “moved multiple times in the last five years,” Jinger said that she loves “decluttering during moves.” However, she said that she wished she “had decluttered before moving this time.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy shared that the moving process was “overwhelming due to the sense of unsettledness and living out of boxes.” Despite some of the tricker parts, he credited their friends for helping and making the experience more “fun.”

In addition to discussing some of the harder parts of moving, Jinger and Jeremy also revealed how their daughters handled the relocation process. “Evie and Felicity have been adjusting well to the new house, though Evie took some time to get used to it,” the former soccer player shared.

Jinger added that having young kids made the move “more challenging” because they “are young and need constant attention.”

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

The TLC alums first moved to California in 2019 after living in Laredo, Texas. “Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” they explained at the time.

While they said they were “excited” to “begin this new adventure,” Jinger and Jeremy admitted that “leaving Laredo” would be “one of the hardest things we’ve ever done.”

“Our friends here have become like family,” the pair continued at the time. “Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Despite their concerns about moving to California, it appears that Jeremy and Jinger have made the state into their new home. After they purchased their last home in 2022, Jinger told fans in a YouTube video that they “love California” and were planning on “staying in California.”