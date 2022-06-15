She’s done it again. Counting On alum Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) has broken her family’s strict dress code once again as she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with husband Jeremy Vuolo wearing ripped cutoff denim shorts.

“Her happy place,” Jeremy, 34, wrote alongside a photo of his wife, 28, inside a Burbank, California, vintage store, which he shared via Instagram on Wednesday, June 15. The pair appear to be working on a project as a camera crew was seen following them on their shopping trip.

The former TLC star – who shared a loved up photo of her own with her husband from the same outing – paired her ripped high-waisted denim shorts with a simple black T-shirt that she tucked in and a black heart-shaped crossbody purse.

This is not the first time the published author has strayed from her parent’s traditional rules since marrying Jeremy in November 2016, however.

Just last week, the 19 Kids and Counting alum wore a mid-length summer dress that showed off her arms to a friend’s wedding.

“Summer is wedding season. It’s also swimming season,” Jeremy joked alongside a photo of the couple with their two daughters which he shared via Instagram on June 11. “Here’s me and Jinger Vuolo at our friend’s wedding making sure the flower girls didn’t swan dive into the fountain.”

The couple’s daughters, Evangeline and Felicity, served as flower girls at the wedding and can be seen wearing white sleeveless gowns of their own.

In May 2021, Jinger and Jeremy released a memoir together in which they described what made the former reality star reconsider her family’s ultra conservative values.

“Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest,” she penned in one chapter of their book, The Hope We Hold. “But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

“Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens … [But] my convictions were changing,” Jinger explained. “Modesty isn’t only about what you wear. It’s about the position of your heart,” the reality star continued, highlighting that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”