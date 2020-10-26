Loves of her life! Pregnant Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) showed off her baby bump while stepping out for brunch with husband Jeremy Vuolo and daughter Felicity.

The Los Angeles residents were spotted in Venice, California, with their little one and a stroller in tow on Sunday, October 25. Jinger, 26, and her former soccer player spouse, 33, wore their Sunday best and had their 2-year-old dressed to impress.

It’s just weeks away from Jinger’s November due date, so she and her beau have been getting organized at home before their bundle of joy’s birth. The expectant Counting On star previously revealed she has been in “serious nesting mode” during her third trimester while giving a tour of her tidy pantry, which was sorted by category on October 14.

Jinger also recently shared a selfie ahead of her doctor’s visit. “Another day another prenatal appointment,” the TLC star wrote alongside the glowing snap, after discussing how much she has been enjoying her road to motherhood again.

“Always love getting to see baby girl on an ultrasound and hear her sweet heartbeat. I don’t take these things for granted. God is so kind. Just eight more weeks to go until we get to hold her in our arms,” she gushed in September.

Jinger confirmed her pregnancy in May after previously suffering a miscarriage.

“We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum told fans while sharing the news about baby No. 2. Jeremy and Jinger welcomed their first child, daughter Felicity, in July 2018, and their mini-me can hardly wait to become a big sister.

“Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier,” she explained. “The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy. As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry.”

Scroll down to see the photos of Jinger, Jeremy and Felicity out and about!