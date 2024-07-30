Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband Jeremy Vuolo’s old home in Los Angeles has been sold for $899K nearly two months after it was put on the market, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The couple’s former home was sold on July 24 for $899,200, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. Jinger, 30, and Jeremy, 36, previously bought the home on August 15, 2022, for $830,000.

Their old home includes five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the property spans 1,832 square feet.

The sale comes nearly two months after In Touch exclusively reported that Jinger and Jeremy put their L.A. home on the market for $899,999 on June 5. After they put their home on the market, In Touch confirmed that Jinger and Jeremy are currently living in a house in L.A. that’s owned by the Master’s University and Seminary.

It appears that they are renting the property after it was sold to the university, which Jeremy is an employee of, in July 2022. Their new home is smaller than their last house and includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and spans 696 square feet.

Jinger and Jeremy – who tied the knot in 2016 – moved to California from Laredo, Texas, in 2019. “Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the former Counting On stars said at the time.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family,” the duo continued about the decision in the announcement. “Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

They have not explained why they decided to move homes, though Jinger and Jeremy previously opened up about the moving process during the July 18 episode of their “Jinger & Jeremy Podcast.”

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s daughter explained that they “moved multiple times in the last five years” and shared that they had just moved into a new home. “I love decluttering during moves but wish I had decluttered before moving this time,” Jinger said while reflecting on the moving process.

Jeremy then chimed in to admit that the move had been “overwhelming due to the sense of unsettledness and living out of boxes.” However, the father of two added that the process was made easier and more “fun” because several of their friends helped out.

The couple also shared how their daughters, Felicity, 5, and Evangeline, 3, handled the relocation process. “Evie and Felicity have been adjusting well to the new house, though Evie took some time to get used to it,” Jeremy shared.

While the girls are already comfortable in their new home, Jinger acknowledged that having two young kids made moving “more challenging” because they “are young and need constant attention.”

Reporting by Nate Grant