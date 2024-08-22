Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and Jeremy Vuolo’s new home in California is a fixer-upper! The couple shared an update on how their family is settling into the abode one month after they revealed that they had moved in.

“It’s been pretty good,” Jinger, 30, said on the Wednesday, August 21, episode of “The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast.” “We’re looking around and realizing how many things need to be done because it’s not a new house. It’s an old house, [but] it’s new for us.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum added that “there are lots of projects” that she and Jeremy, 36, want to do around the house.

“We have a long list of things that need to be done, and so we are just trying to get those things done. [We’re] just checking off the list one thing at a time,” she continued.

Jinger and Jeremy moved into the Newhall, California, rental property with their daughters, Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 3, in July and later purchased the home for $1.9 million on August 1, Realtor.com reported. The 696-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It was previously owned by Jeremy’s employer, the Master’s University and Seminary, who bought it in 2022 for $1.75 million.

Before their move to Newhall, the family of four lived in Los Angeles for less than two years. Jinger and Jeremy listed their former five-bedroom, two-bathroom home for sale for $899,999 in June, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Jinger, who grew up in Arkansas with parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and her 18 siblings, moved to Texas after marrying Jeremy in 2017. The couple then relocated to the west coast after two years together.

Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“[We’ve] moved multiple times in the last five years, from Texas to North Hollywood, then to another home, and now to our current place,” the Becoming Free Indeed author said on the July 18 episode of their podcast after announcing the move to their new house.

Though frequent relocations can be overwhelming, Jeremy told his wife on the latest episode of their podcast that she has become “so good at moving” through the years.

“You’ve done so much work on these projects and you’re good at getting settled into a house well,” he added.

However, Jinger admitted that she is still feeling stressed about how much there is to be done. “I look around and I’m like, ‘We still have boxes in our storage area that need to be unpacked, put away,’” she said. “But, for the most part, we have the basics out [and] everything that we need.”

She explained that the house’s kitchen is “still not done,” and they’ve been eating off paper plates because they have not had a faucet in their sink.

“Our countertops right now have just wood on them [and] we’re waiting for the quartz to be put in,” the mom of two continued. “The fabricator said he got sick and he pushed back some days. Hopefully, he’ll start working again [in] maybe a couple days. We’ll get those in and then we’ll get a kitchen sink in, ’cause we have a sink in, [but] we just don’t have the faucet on yet. So, there are lots of things [that we’re waiting on].”