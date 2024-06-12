Heartbroken and ready for a change, Jimmy Kimmel is planning to walk away from his late-night TV throne when his contract runs out because, sources exclusively tell In Touch, his priorities have shifted after a devastating health crisis involving his beloved son Billy.

“Jimmy and his wife are putting family above fame,” a source tells In Touch. “With their financial future set, they’re ready to leave the limelight to focus on what really matters. Jimmy’s contract is up in 2025, and he has no plans to sign on again!”

The wake-up call came after 7-year-old Billy endured his third open-heart surgery to correct a congenital heart defect.

“The pulmonary valve was completely blocked, and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart,” the 56-year-old explained after the birth of his fourth child.

Jimmy’s wife, Molly McNearney, is a cohead writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live — but sources say they will both leave the show.

“Life’s too short to waste on a job that no longer sparks joy,” says a source.

A publicist for Jimmy says it’s “silly” to think he has discussed his exit with anyone, “especially given his son’s recent surgery.”

But a source insists Jimmy and his wife are ready to move on: “Though they’ll likely stay busy producing and developing shows behind the scenes, their main focus will be spending precious time with their family!”