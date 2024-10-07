Jill Dillard (née Duggar) is giving fans an inside look at her brother Jason Duggar’s gorgeous fall-themed wedding to Maddie Grace.

The TLC personality, 33, shared a behind-the-scenes look at her family “road tripping” to Jason’s Newport, Tennessee, nuptials from their home in Arkansas via an Instagram Reel on Sunday, October 6.

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Jason’s wedding day was on October 3. One day later, People reported the couple tied the knot at The Estate at Sweetwater Creek in front of 300 guests.

In the clip, the TLC personality documented the wedding day, which started with her husband, Derick Dillard, taking their three kids — Israel David, Samuel Scott and Frederick Michael — to the pool. Jill set the festive video to a mix of The Dixie Cups’ “Chapel of Love” and Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).”

The video cut to the 19 Kids and Counting alum getting dolled up for the event, where she wore a white long-sleeve shirt with red pants, while her husband, 35, opted for a checkered button-up shirt with jeans and a belt.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

“We’re leaving the hotel, heading to the wedding,” Jill said over a selfie of herself and her husband walking down a hallway.

She then shared clips of the wedding party eagerly awaiting Maddie’s walk down the aisle. The bridesmaids wore shades of mauve, burgundy, and orange, while the groomsmen — including Jedidiah Duggar as the best man — donned tan suits.

After showcasing the stunning mountain backdrop for the ceremony, she gave fans a glimpse of the reception, which featured elegant light fixtures, gold silverware, and custom photo centerpieces.

The party was in high spirits as Jason, the 12th child of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, and his wife treated their guests to a late-night snack with an ice cream truck at their wedding.

Jill showed off the bouquet toss, a first dance lined with sparklers and the traditional cutting of the cake. The night continued with a lively dance party, where she showed off her husband dancing to Soulja Boy’s “Crank That.” Jason and Maddie wrapped up the reception by jumping into a stylish sports car and driving off into married life together.

“It was a beautiful wedding, and we are so excited for y’all,” Jill wrote in a heartfelt message to the bride and groom as she reposted the video on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 6.

Jason, 24, made his way down the aisle just a month after announcing his engagement in August. The Counting On alum later revealed that he first connected with his future wife on Instagram in December 2023.

“I kind of basically got lost on there,” Jason recalled in an interview with People. “I was talking with Jana. I was telling her, I was like, ‘Listen, Jana, you got to put yourself out there if you want to find a guy.’ So I was like, ‘Look, listen, I’m going to hop on here just to find someone, just to show you that I can do it.’”

Maddie said that Jason “found her profile” by accidentally “tapping the notifications button” and by chance came across her profile picture. “He was like, ‘Oh, she’s cute,’” she told the outlet. “It was definitely a God thing though. There’s no way we would’ve found each other. It was just crazy.”

After months of getting to know each other, Jason hard-launched his relationship on social media in May.