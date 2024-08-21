Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, reunited with her family at sister Jana Duggar’s wedding amid their estrangement.

Five days after Jana, 34, married Stephen Wissmann on August 15, Jill, 33, took to Instagram to share videos from the wedding. “She’s married! Congrats to my sister @janamduggar and her husband @stephenwissmann on their wedding last week,” Jill captioned the clip, which included several photos from the special day set to “Going to the Chapel” by the Dixie Cups.

The post included snapshots of Jill and Derick, 35, posing with Jana and Stephen, 31, as well as pictures of her with friends and the newlyweds dancing as they shared a kiss.

Jill confirmed that she attended the wedding after fans speculated she wasn’t at the event due to her estrangement from the family. Not only has Jill distanced herself from the Duggars in recent years, but she was also noticeably the only adult Duggar daughter not to be included in Jana’s bridal party.

In addition to sharing the video on her feed, Jill also posted more photos on her Instagram Stories. The Counting On alum shared a selfie with sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), as well as photos of her posing with “some of the old TV show crew” from the family’s TLC days.

Shortly after Jill shared the post, several of her social media followers rushed to the comments section to express their excitement that she was there for Jana’s big day. “Wow! What a wedding. Dancing! Jana looks fabulous and deserves her happiness after waiting so long. So pleased you were there,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “I’m so glad you and you were at the wedding.”

Jill reunited with her family following years of estrangement. She opened up about her complex issues with her family in the Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets documentary and her 2023 memoir, Counting the Cost. However, she seemingly proved that she’s on good terms with parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar when they reunited to attend a memorial service for Jill and Derick’s stillborn daughter in April.

Jana and Stephen got married following a private engagement. Despite initially keeping their romance under wraps, the former reality star opened up about her decision to marry later in life after the nuptials took place.

“I’m just like, ‘What is it? Is it me? Do I have a problem?’” Jana told People about her decision to wait until she was older to wed. “I know I’ve prayed for this for years and years and yeah, definitely been like, ‘What’s the matter? Why can’t I just…’ All of my siblings, most of them have been married in their early 20s.”

While Jana said she felt discouraged about finding love at times, she admitted that waiting to get married allowed her “to connect with so many of my other siblings, or friends, or do things that a lot of married people have not been able to do as they’ve gotten married young.”