Close your ears, Jim Bob! Jill Duggar revealed she and husband Derick Dillard have a “good sex life” and admitted they once did the deed four times in one day.

In the clip shared on their YouTube channel, the Counting On alums, who were joined by their sons Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3, discussed their bedroom activity while on a date.

“Do you know how you got born?” Derick asked their kids. “We had a date and then you started growing inside of mommy’s tummy.” Jill added, “We had a bunch of dates,” to which the law student said, “We did have four dates in one day, I think … that one time.”

Speaking directly to the camera, Jill commented, “We have a good sex life.”

Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Instagram

The couple’s video came after the reality TV dad bluntly revealed why the famous family gets married so quickly. Following news of Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey‘s engagement, Derick spilled the tea on their quickie courtships.

“Amazingly surprised that your brother is [18] and engaged!!!” one social media user commented on Jill’s Instagram in November. “He’s a kid and Claire too!” the fan added about his 19-year-old bride-to-be. Derick spotted the inquiry and kept his response short and to-the-point, writing, “Because we want to have sex.”

Derick’s outspoken antics have created a rift between the family of four and Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The duo quietly quit the family’s hit show in 2017 and finally spoke out about their exit last year.

“From what we’ve seen, [the show] is not accurate at all,” Derick claimed in July 2020 via Instagram. “Maybe I’ll start a livestream during episodes, critiquing what is really going on in real-time.” He later made more shocking allegations, adding, “[The show is] still under [Jim Bob’s] control, and he will attack the victims if they threaten his show. We were humiliated and threatened when we first tried to not film.”

A few months later, Jill revealed more behind-the-scenes secrets during a YouTube Q&A. “We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed,” she said in October. “We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside … to pursue our own goals and everything. That’s when we made that decision.”

Following their comments, Jim Bob and Michelle released their own statement, saying, “Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out.” They noted that they “love” their daughter and her family and hope their “relationship is healed and fully restored quickly.”