Get a room, you two! Soon after Jill Duggar shared she had “chopped off” over a foot of her flowing mane on Instagram, her man Derick Dillard took to the comments to show his lady some love on Friday, December 20.

“Lookin’ good baby!” the 30-year-old former Counting On star wrote to his wife with some loving emojis. “Aww! Thanks babe!” Jill, 28, replied with kisses.

Jill shared some behind-the-scenes footage on YouTube of her making the big decision to cut off a big portion of her locks. Although she said she was “nervous” to go through such a big transformation, she was “excited” for some change.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

“I’m going to go get my hair trimmed today, and I’ve never had more than like four to six inches cut off, but it’s pretty long. … I’m, like, sitting on it now, getting it caught all the time,” the former reality star told fans in a self-filmed vlog. “It’s still gonna be long, but I’m thinking [I’ll cut off] maybe enough to donate, so we’ll see.” She also shared she would be trying out a new salon, adding, “I’m kind of nervous, but also excited, and excited to be done, hopefully, with these headaches from my hair.” There’s nothing worse than a hair headache.

Jill revealed she had more than a foot of hair to donate and a new chic vibe to boot. “It’s about 14 inches of hair, I think,” she said in the video. Friends and family took to the comments of her Instagram post to share how much they liked her new look.

“So cute! Love your hair cut!” her sister Jana Duggar commented with a heart-eyes emoji. “Your hair looks cute, Jilly!” Jessa Seewald wrote, also with some heart-eyes. Cousin Amy King added, “Ohhh I love it so much!!” while Anna Duggar said, “Love the new look! You are so beautiful inside and out!” with some heart emojis as well. Seems like her new do’ was a big hit with the family!