Giving back! Amid the novel coronavirus quarantine period, Jewel is using her platform to perform a charitable gig from home.

Jewel’s concert will stream across her official Instagram and Facebook page on Saturday, March 21. The 45-year-old Grammy winner’s performance will benefit the Jewel Never Broken program, which is part of the Inspiring Children Foundation. It aims to “help children to remember they are never,” while “giving them tools to become whole humans,” the website states.

“I’m doing a free ‘Live From San Quarantine’ livestream concert @ 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET benefiting families in need in my #JewelNeverBroken program in the @inspiringchildren foundation,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 20. “Our goal is to get 5,000 people to donate $1 a day for a year to provide housing, food, family assistance, and physical, emotional, and mental health programming.”

Jewel noted that fans can leave comments with their song requests for the live event beneath her post. She also urged people to donate to Inspiring Children, which aims to “revolutionize youth development by providing an ideal model of education in underserved communities,” according to the organization’s website.

On Thursday, March 19, Jewel revealed on the event’s Facebook page that the streaming concerts are in response to her nonprofit’s canceled events. Four planned fundraisers had to be postponed over the pandemic, and the events would have funded “80 percent of the budget.” That money is used for helping at-risk youth with an abundance of necessities, including food, mental health counseling and housing.

Meanwhile, Inspiring Children has launched a new Twitch channel called Inspire House. Created by the organization’s youth, it offers discussions and information on mental and emotional health to kids who are home in quarantine.

Check out Jewel’s “Live From San Quarantine” concert via Instagram and Facebook on Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.