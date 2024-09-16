Instead of sending her well wishes publicly, Jessica Simpson seemingly snubbed her husband, Eric Johnson, on his birthday.

The “Irresistible” singer, 44, shared an interesting upload in lieu of a birthday message to her husband via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 15. Jessica shared a video clip from October 2023, originally posted by singer Tyrese, which shows a preacher saying, “Forgiveness doesn’t change the person who hurt you. Are you listening to me?”

“Forgiveness doesn’t change that person. Forgiveness changes you. Guess what forgiveness does not do?” the clip continued. “Forgiveness does not mean you forget. One of the most crazy theories is that you forgive and forget. You don’t forget, but you do have the opportunity to forgive every time you remember.”

The footage concluded with a warning to those who refuse to forgive those who have wronged them: “If I don’t put into practice forgiveness for those that have hurt me and those that have impacted me in a negative way, then I hold myself hostage to a prison that God never intended for me to stay put in.”

Jessica’s seemingly pointed message comes months after she sparked rumors of a split from the former NFL tight end, 45. In the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, the “Take My Breath Away” singer shared several photos without her wedding ring.

“When Jessica and Eric are fighting, the ring comes off,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on February 29, confirming that any time the fashion designer leaves the bling behind it’s not by accident. “It makes her feel like a fraud wearing her ring if they’re not getting along.”

Getty

The couple was seen enjoying a cozy meal together for the holiday at Santa Monica hotspot Ivy at the Shore, and the source shared that neither was willing to let go of their marriage easily.

“Issues come up — just this year they’ve gone through ups and downs and faced challenges — but they’re both dedicated to the relationship,” noted the insider. “Jessica and Eric say couples counseling has really saved their marriage and taught them invaluable life lessons. Even when times are tough, they know to still make each other a priority — which is why Eric insisted on their Valentine’s Day dinner.”

Jessica and Eric were later spotted on a vacation to Mexico in April with Jessica’s mom, Tina Simpson, and their kids Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae. “2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC!” Jessica captioned the carousel of photos documenting the trip. “Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!”

Though the two appeared to be on good terms, Jessica remained noticeably silent on her social media accounts as she marked her 10-year anniversary with the athlete in July.

Jessica and Eric met after a mutual friend invited the former NFL player to a party at the Dukes of Hazzard star’s home. The pair tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed three children during their marriage.

“It was definitely instant. I think he moved in, like, a month later!” Jessica told ET of their first meeting in a 2020 interview. “We were both ready for the real deal.”