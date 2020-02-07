She’s clearing the air about that gift. Jessica Simpson confirmed she never actually received a present from her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, after giving birth to her daughter Maxwell. The “With You” songstress decided to set the record straight about the ordeal during a new interview on Friday, February 7.

“I didn’t get a gift. I don’t know where that came from,” Jessica, 39, told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy.

“My gift with Nick is that he is happy and he is married,” she continued. “He has three beautiful children, he’s a father and he’s celebrated for that … That’s really a gift to me, because I thought that I crushed his heart. I don’t think he believed that I could actually grow up … We were great together when we performed, we were great together on camera. We lived that.”

Her response comes after Nick, 46, and Vanessa’s appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna this week to promote their new dating show Love Is Blind. While catching up with the dynamic duo, Hoda Kotb brought up his former flame Jessica and mentioned a “gift” the pair allegedly sent the fashion designer after she welcomed her baby girl.

Vanessa, 39, seemed befuddled by the statement and said she had no knowledge of the present the TV personality was referring to. “I feel bad. I’m sorry, but you said somebody sent her … It wasn’t us,” she responded. “I don’t know her address. But thank you, whoever sent it from us!”

Some viewers took to Twitter when the interview aired to call out Nick’s leading lady for her reaction. “Anyone else catch @VanessaLachey deny doing something nice for @JessicaSimpson on the Today show? I feel like that was 10000 percent not necessary … and super awkward,” one tweeted, and the former Total Request Live host quickly responded.

“How. I’d love to know. Truly … I think it’s weird accepting credit for something you didn’t do or give,” she wrote. “Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful.”

The mother of three later clarified that she meant no ill will. “Ohhh shade! That would be fun and scandalous! No shade though, haha. Just wanting to clear the incorrect statement up. That’s all,” she replied to another fan’s tweet.

Jessica has also been busy in recent weeks promoting her explosive new memoir, Open Book, where she talks about her failed marriage with Nick, past relationships and the hardships that she has overcome in her life.