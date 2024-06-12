Are congratulations in order for Jessica Chastain? Multiple sources tell In Touch that the Academy Award-winning actress has welcomed a third baby!

“She’s been seen walking around with a baby in a stroller for a few months now,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s just living her life but seems so happy!”

Jessica, 47, and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who live in New York, have been quiet in the past about expanding their family. They never formally announced the birth of their other two children, Guilietta and Augustus, reportedly both born via surrogates.

The Interstellar star and Italian businessman, 42, are known to keep their lives notoriously private. The pair met in Paris in early 2012, the same day the actress earned her first Oscar nomination for her role in 2011’s The Help.

After quietly dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in June 2017 at Gian’s family home, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in northern Italy. The guest list included A-list attendees like Anne Hathaway, Édgar Ramírez and Emily Blunt, all of whom are former costars of the Miss Sloane star.

“I never wanted to get married,” the actress admitted WSJ Magazine in January 2018. “When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — and he’s worth celebrating. I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him.”

Getty Images

Jessica and Gian became parents for the first time in April 2018 after secretly welcoming their daughter Giulietta. Two years later, the couple was seen on a family outing with a newborn in March 2020, apparently celebrating the arrival of their second child.

The actress revealed the moniker of her second child while accepting her Oscar for Best Actress in a Lead Role in March 2022.

“Giulietta and Augustus, you are my heart,” Jessica said on stage while calling Giulietta her “treasure” in Spanish.

The Juilliard graduate shared her experiences of balancing parenthood and work in January 2022, telling Entertainment Tonight that she “love[s] bringing [her] family” on set.

“We had a trailer that was for children [while filming 335]. How wonderful that, yes, we can be successful and wonderful at our work, but we can also not have to shut down part of our life in order to do so,” the It Chapter Two star explained at the time. “And I think for the longest time it’s been like, you’re either a career woman or you’re home. It’s like, there’s no such thing. Men have been able to do both for years. Let’s just make it possible for everyone.”