She’s doing pretty well for herself. While Jessica Biel may have gotten her start in the family drama series 7th Heaven, she’s come a long way since then and is a pretty successful actress these days. And that usually comes with a pretty impressive paycheck.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

What Is Jessica Biel’s Net Worth?

Jessica’s net worth may not be as much as what her husband, Justin Timberlake, is reportedly worth, but she’s not exactly hurting for money. In fact, her net worth sits at about $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The same website reported that Justin, 38, is worth $250 million. Yep, you read that right! Between the two of them, this is one Hollywood couple that’s kind of killing it when it comes to making bank.

What Does Jessica Biel Make Money Doing?

Some of Jessica’s salary nowadays likely comes from her work on The Sinner. The 37-year-old is both the star of the show and an executive producer on the series, and we’re willing to bet that means a boost in what she makes to work on it.

At a Tribeca festival screening of the new USA Network series, Jessica said of her character, “(Cora) is terribly complex and complicated … When I read the book, every step of the way for me was a shock and I feel like nothing can shock me anymore. I’ve seen it all. We all have seen it all in a sense, but every time there was a surprise (in the book) it was a genuine surprise for me. That felt incredibly rare. I wanted to play (Cora) and be a little nuts.”

Shutterstock

What Is Jessica Biel’s Home Worth?

With the impressive worth of both Jessica and Justin, it should come as no surprise that they can afford pricey digs. The duo shares a $20 million New York penthouse, according to Architectural Digest. Or at least, they did in January 2018.

These days, Justin is filming a movie in New Orleans — and got into a little bit of hot water when he was spotted holding hands and getting cozy with costar Alisha Wainwright on November 21. Justin later broke his silence on the encounter, writing on Instagram on December 4, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar … I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

So, is there trouble in paradise between Jessica and her husband? “Justin and Jessica have been arguing for months,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “They’ve been fighting to save the marriage for the sake of [their son] Silas, but the photos of him wasted and being all handsy with Alisha is the final nail in the coffin.” (Hopefully, they can work things out, because you know what else comes with a hefty price tag? Divorce proceedings.)