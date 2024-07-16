Jessica Biel to 'Make' Justin Timberlake a Stay-at-Home Dad

Jessica Biel had Justin Timberlake nervous with a string of super sexy selfies earlier this year. Now, a source exclusively tells In Touch that she’s planning to go back to work full-time, meaning it’s his turn to be a stay-at-home dad to their two kids, Silas and Phineas.

“She loved all the attention she got at the Met [Gala]. That was a huge win for her and proved she doesn’t need Justin by her side to make a splash,” the insider says. “And her new [series] has been going great. She’s super excited to be acting again, which she loves. She’s been making a concerted effort to put herself out there without him because it’s always bugged her that people see her more as Mrs. Timberlake than her own person.”

The source adds that after Jessica, 42, and Justin, 43, got together in 2007, “People seemed to forget she had a huge career way before him.”

“She was a huge TV star, she was the face of Revlon, an ambassador for Tiffany’s, and on the cover of countless magazines,” the insider continues. “Before they got married, her acting career was really starting to take off. She admits she didn’t do herself any favors by letting all that take a backseat because she was in love, but now she’s really keen to get back out there and embrace her own career.”

The source says that Jessica, who last starred in Hulu’s series Candy in 2022, “feels like she’s still in her prime.”

“She looks amazing and is feeling sexier than ever,” the insider concludes. “She wants the chance to bring home the bacon for a change and once this tour is over she’s planning to make Justin stay home with the kids while she goes out and takes over Hollywood again.”

Jessica returned to the Met Gala steps for the first time in 11 years on May 6, wearing a gorgeous bright pink silk Tamara Ralph gown adorned with flower petals that were perfectly fit for the “Garden of Time” theme. Justin was not with her on the red carpet, as he had just kicked off his Forget Tomorrow world tour on April 29.

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In June, Jessica began filming her Prime Video thriller series The Better Sister, in which she stars alongside Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters who are brought together after one of their husbands is murdered. The show, which is being directed by Craig Gillespie, is an adaptation of the 2019 novel of the same name by Alafair Burke.

Jessica’s return to acting comes amid Justin’s legal trouble. On June 17, the “Cry Me a River” hitmaker was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, on DWI-related charges. He claimed that he only had one drink at the American Hotel during a dinner with friends. However, his car was pulled over when he allegedly drove through a stop sign and failed to remain on the right side of the road. He showed signs of intoxication and failed his standardized field sobriety tests, according to the criminal complaint.

Justin was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail. The “Selfish” singer was released in the morning of June 18 after his arraignment. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, as well as two citations for running a stop sign and for failure to keep in lane.

His attorney, Edward Burke Jr., released a statement after his arrest, telling In Touch that Justin’s name will be cleared and that he looked “forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations.” Edward added that they “will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

Justin is set to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26.

Though the “SexyBack” singer’s wife has been supporting him at his shows since his arrest, a source exclusively told In Touch on June 27 that Jessica “can’t take much more of this behavior.”