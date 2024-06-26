Jessica Biel showed her support for husband Justin Timberlake as he kicked off the first of two concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 25, following his DWI arrest.

The Illusionist actress, 42, was seen dancing and swaying to one of ​her husband’s songs in the VIP area in an Instagram video shared by Real Housewives of New York star Jessel Taank.

Jessica was singing along while wearing a sleeveless top with a center chest cutout. She donned a black baseball cap atop her new short bob haircut.

Jessel, 44, seemed to make a joke about what Justin, 43, allegedly said to a Sag Harbor, New York, police officer on the night of his June 18 arrest for driving while intoxicated.

“What Tour? The World Tour,” the reality star wrote in the caption, tagging the “Suit and Tie” singer. At the end of her carousel of videos, she included a photo of Justin’s mugshot.

The arresting officer was reportedly so young he didn’t recognize the “Mirrors” crooner. Page Six reported that during his arrest, the Memphis, Tennesse, native said under his breath, “This is going to ruin the tour.” When the cop asked “What tour?” Justin ​reportedly said, “The world tour.”

“This is going to ruin the tour” has since gone on to become a wildly popular online meme for ways of showing disappointment.

Justin was on a week-long break in between shows for his Forget Tomorrow world tour when he joined friends at Sag Harbor’s American Hotel on the night of his arrest. He was following them home in his gray 2025 BMW when, according to the criminal complaint, he blew through a stop sign and ​his vehicle failed “to keep on the right side of the roadway.”

The officer who initiated a traffic stop noted in his report that Justin’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

The Trolls star spent the night in jail before his arraignment on June 19. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane. Justin was released on his own recognizance without bail and was accompanied by his attorney, Edward Burke Jr. He’s next set to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26.

Justin returned to social media for the first time since his arrest on Tuesday, June 25, ahead of his MSG show. He showed off special tour T-shirts in the New York Knicks’ team colors of blue and orange in an Instagram video reel from the floor of the empty Garden prior to the concert.

“This is so important right now … Let’s go! Got y’alls Knicks colors,” he said to the camera in as he sang the words, “We had to do it!”